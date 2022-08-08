Thailand pinches diesel price below 35 baht per liter this month

The board of the Oil Fuel Fund today maintained its retail diesel price cap at about 35 baht per liter for August.

Wisak Wattanasap, director of the Oil Fuel Fund Office, said the board resolved to maintain the diesel price at 34.94 baht per liter for the eighth consecutive week to help people.







Although global diesel prices declined, the Oil Fuel Fund still had to subsidize the local diesel price, at 1.13 baht per liter today and 0.24 baht per liter tomorrow.

As of Aug 7, the fund was 117.22 billion baht in the red, consisting of a 76.78-billion-baht loss from oil subsidies and 40.44 billion baht from cooking gas subsidies. (TNA)





































