U.S.-made Stryker combat vehicles arrived at Laem Chabang port in Chonburi

10 Stryker armored infantry carriers produced in the United States recently arrived at Laem Chabang port in Chonburi province for delivery to the Royal Thai Army.

The cost of the vehicles, purchased from the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, was approximately 900 million baht. In addition to replacement parts, tools and testing equipment, the acquisition also includes maintenance support and training.







In fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021, the army ordered 70, 50 and 10 Stryker carriers, respectively, at a total cost of around 9.1 billion baht.

The Ordnance Department in Saraburi reportedly inspected all ten vehicles over the weekend before transporting them to the 11th Infantry Division in Chachoengsao province.







The Stryker is a family of eight-wheel-drive combat vehicles manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada and the General Dynamics Land Systems Division in the United States for the U.S. Army.



Stryker is available in ten different configurations, including infantry carrier vehicle, commander’s vehicle, medical evacuation vehicle, fire support vehicle, engineer squad vehicle, anti-tank guided missile carrier, mortar carrier, reconnaissance vehicle, mobile gun system and nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance vehicle.

The Stryker eight-wheeled armored combat vehicle is the first modern U.S. Army military vehicle to enter service since the Abrams tank in the 1980s. (NNT)

































