Thailand to build nearly 1,400 EV charging stations by 2030

The government plans to increase the number of the charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) by over 65% by 2030.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, the number of EV charging stations nationwide will increase from 944 to 1,394 over the next nine years. The resolution followed a study conducted by the Ministry of Energy to boost EV production in the kingdom.







The spokesperson added that the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) have established a testing and certification center for high-voltage chargers for EVs and other devices.



The center opened on July 15, allowing local manufacturers to cut costs and accelerate EV development by eliminating the need to send their products to be certified in other countries. This would help the domestic EV industry and support the government's goal of becoming a leading country in regard to the electric vehicle sector. (NNT)


































