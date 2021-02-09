Thailand passes abortion law for pregnancy of up to 12 Weeks

Bangkok – A new law has taken effect to allow women with pregnancy of no longer than 12 weeks to legally seek abortion.

Wuthichai Pumsa-nguan, a prosecutor on the protection of children, juveniles and families’ rights, said the law took effect on Feb 7 and allowed women with pregnancy of no longer than 12 weeks to have their pregnancy terminated.

Those with longer pregnancy but no more than 20 weeks can also seek abortion but must be subject to the regulations and procedures that the public health minister announced in accordance with the advice of the Medical Council of Thailand.





Mr Wuthichai said that the new law did not mean liberal abortion because although pregnant women had the right to abortion, they must comply with the regulations of the Medical Council of Thailand and their abortion must be performed by medical professionals.

Earlier pregnant women who sought abortion, the men who brought them to abortion and the doctors who conducted abortion were considered as violating law. Besides, the women who did not want pregnancy were forced to seek illegal services which were fatal in many cases. (TNA)











