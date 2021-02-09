Firebreaks constructed at Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, Chiang Mai

Volunteers and villagers of the Hmong Village, Doi Pui, have constructed firebreaks around the village and at Doi Suthep-Pui National Park to prevent forest fires.







Mr Weeraphan Dee-On, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, the authorities of Doi Suthep-Pui National Park and the Royal Thai Forest Department, police and military officers, Lom Haijai Council members and Doi Pui Hmong villagers jointly constructed firebreaks from the Doi Pui Hmong village up to Ban Pong subdistrict, Hang Dong district, and the Bhubing Rajanives Palace area which is a connecting area.

This was the first time firebreaks were constructed in areas prone to regular forest fires to prevent the fires from spreading into the community area. The villagers will construct firebreaks to cover all vulnerable areas because Doi Suthep-Pui National Park is a mountainous area and has a lot of waste timber and accumulated dry leaves which are easily ignited.





In the past year, forest fires occurred in the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park and damaged an extensive forest area causing the particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5) to blanket Chiang Mai city. Firebreak construction tools and equipment and forest fire extinguishing devices were subsequently delivered to people in the community. The ritual ancestor spirit feasting was performed, to ask for forgiveness from the forest and mountain guardians according to the beliefs of the Hmong hill tribe to allow the activity to go smoothly. (NNT)











