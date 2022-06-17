‘Thailand Pass’, US$10,000 health insurance lifted for foreign visitors from July 1

Thailand’s Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today approved the removal of the Thailand Pass registration scheme and an US$10,000 health insurance requirement for foreign visitors, effective 1 July, 2022. Both requirements were initially removed for Thai nationals from 1 June, 2022.







From 1 July, 2022, foreign nationals are only required to show proof of either a certificate of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test result within 72 hours of travel. These can be in a print or digital format. Random checks will be made on arrivals at Thailand’s international airports or land border checkpoints (in 22 provinces). Unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers who are random checked and who are unable to show proof of a pre-arrival negative test will be required to undergo a professional ATK test at the point of entry.







Meanwhile, the CCSA also approved the designation of Bangkok and 76 provinces as the Surveillance or green zone, thus allowing resumption of new normal businesses and activities nationwide. And while maintaining the safety and health measures under the universal prevention, the Royal Thai Government is preparing to announce a new set of guidelines as the nation is stepping into a post-pandemic world.



TAT Newsroom will be providing updates in detail via www.tatnews.org once the official directives have been announced in the Royal Thai Government Gazette. (TAT)































