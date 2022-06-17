Thailand Pass, nightlife businesses till 2 A.M., and face masks in public discussed today

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to declare green zones for relaxed COVID-19 control measures nationwide, lift compulsory outdoor face mask wearing, extend nightlife businesses to 2 A.M. and revoke Thailand Pass today.







The CCSA considered the Ministry of Public Health’s proposal to impose surveillance (green) zones nationwide to stimulate tourism and economy. Newly elected Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Pattaya City Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet also attended the meeting.

Disease control measures designed for green zones restore business and activities virtually to their normal, pre-COVID, level. Night-life entertainment places are allowed to reopen while being subject to disease control requirements and local health officials must have adequate measures and resources to cope with COVID-19 infections.





Officials concerned also planned to propose the CCSA relax its face mask mandate and allow people to voluntarily take off their face masks in some places or activities. The face mask relaxation will happen gradually for public safety while other easing measures should take effect on July 1. (TNA)































