Thailand Pass must be scrapped to see 10 million arrivals by June

The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) has urged the government to remove the “Thailand Pass” system.

TCT Vice-President Vichit Prakobgosol said the organization agreed with the administration’s move to cancel the Test & Go system and the RT-PCR test requirement upon entering the Kingdom, along with the reduction of mandatory COVID insurance coverage to US$10,000.



Vichit noted, however, that the Thailand Pass continues to limit the ability of tourism operators to bring in tour groups. He cited the extensive documentation agencies must file individually even as other restrictions are scheduled to be lifted by May 1.

The TCT vice-president added that if the Thailand Pass is repealed by June, the nation will almost certainly see arrivals surge by 10 million this year.







Tourist numbers could potentially exceed 12 million in the best-case scenario, in which the Chinese market resumes outward travel by the end of the year.

Vichit acknowledged that this projection would be contingent on the actions of the Chinese government, particularly concerning its Zero COVID policy stance.

However, he warned that if the Thailand Pass program remains in place through June, the number of inbound tourists could be as low as 8 million. He also said tour groups could accommodate the additional 2 million tourists. (NNT)

































