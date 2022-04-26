Pattaya park users aghast at finding used condoms in the bushes

Pattaya joggers expressed outrage that a Pratamnak Hill park could be used for sex after they found used condoms.

Condoms were scattered all over the ground and even stuck on branches and treetops at the Pratamnak Public Park April 24, along with condom wrappers and toilet paper littering the area.



Joggers said they were shocked and dismayed and that the litter ruined the image of the park and Pattaya.

Park visitors said extracurricular outdoor activities used to be a common problem at the park, but had stopped during the pandemic. They urged park rangers to crack down on nighttime nookie in the park.

































