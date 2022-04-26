Pattaya bars to add staff after Covid-19 rules relaxation in May

Pattaya restaurants and bars hope to hire more staff and increase service with the end of the “Test & Go” tourist-entry scheme and extension of alcohol-sales hours in May.

Melna owner of a bar in Soi 8 and Sangduan owner of the TJ Bar on Soi Wong Amat said April 24 that they will extend their hours until midnight on May 1, pending approval from Chonburi’s governor.



After the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration approved the additional hour of alcohol sales by restaurants, bars masquerading as such will be able to get more business.

Other bar and restaurant owners said they will expand their menus and reopen sections of their venues closed during the pandemic, all in anticipation of an increase in foreign tourists.





































