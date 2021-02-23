Thailand organizes second ‘Single Journey’ trip to Ko Khai in Phang Nga

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently organized the second ‘Single Journey’ trip, under the theme of ‘Secret Island’ to Ko Khai in Phang Nga, as part of nine new routes specifically designed for the single traveler.

TAT organized the trip in partnership with Thai Smile Airways; Drive Digital, a travel and lifestyle content and community platform; and application Tinder.







Taking place on Saturday, 20 February, 2021, Mr. Khemphol Uiyayakul, Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Ms. Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, TAT Deputy Governor for Products and Tourism Business, as well as the management executives from the TAT and Drive Digital brought 50 single participants to experience the Andaman coast and its picturesque natural beauty.

The trip started with a ferry journey from the Visit Panwa Pier in Phuket to Ko Khai in Phang Nga for a beachside recreational activity and cool music performance, all done while strictly adhering to safety, hygiene, and social distancing measures.







Mr. Khemphol, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected a change in the travel behaviour towards new normal. And solo travel is growing in popularity. In line with the rise in solo travel, the new ‘Single Journey’ tours around Thailand have been introduced to cater to the new emerging market.”

Under the ‘Single Journey’ initiative, TAT has designed nine tour routes to various standalone and combined destinations around Thailand, including Mae Hong Son; Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai; Lop Buri and Saraburi, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani; Udon Thani and Loei; Chumphon and Surat Thani; Phuket; Ayutthaya; and Bangkok.







The ‘Secret Island’s tour route followed the inaugural ‘Single Journey’ trip a dinner cruise along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River, held on 20 December, 2020. Organized in partnership with Grand Pearl Cruise, TAT led about 100 single Thai travellers to visit nine sacred Buddhist temples in a day to make merit, pay homage to Buddha and ask for blessings. The trip was hosted by renowned fortune teller and Feng Shui expert Chang-Tosaporn Sritula.

Ms. Thapanee said the ‘Single Journey’ initiative offered the opportunity for ‘single’ or ‘solo’ travelers to make new friends, meet like-minded people who have the same preferences and join in tourism activities together.







“The first trip was for religious people, mainly Buddhist, because many Thai Buddhists believe that visiting nine temples in a single day will bring them blessings because nine is an auspicious number. This trip was for people who like beaches and islands, and the next trip is for people who love luxurious travel experiences,” Ms. Thapanee said.

The third ‘Single Journey’ trip, scheduled on 6 March, 2021, will feature a sunset dinner cruise in Pattaya, Chonburi.

More information about upcoming Single Journey tours can be found on:

www.tourismthailand.org

www.sneaksdeal.com/singlejourney

LINE Official: @singlejourney











