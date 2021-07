Thailand orders ‘stay at home’ – restricts inter-provincial travel

New restrictions in Bangkok metropolitan area and 9 other provinces in dark red zone (see provinces below)

– Restaurants, markets and convenience stores must be closed from 20.00 – 04.00 hrs

– Closure of public transportation from 21.00 – 03.00 hrs

– Closure of spas, beauty centers and massage parlors.

– Public Park must be closed at 20.00 hrs.

– Work from home at maximum capacity for both private and public sectors

– Avoid making unnecessary trips

– Stay at home from 21.00 hrs – 04.00 hrs. Only leave for essential reasons.

– Avoid any gathering larger than 5 people







New restrictions on inter-provincial traveling

– Public transport companies to reduce service

– Relevant authorities will impose stricter regulations and set up check points to minimize people movement from the dark red zone starting 10th July 2021



Update COVID-19 Zoning Areas in Thailand

Maximum and strict controlled areas or the ‘dark red zone’ (10 provinces): Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Yala, Samut Prakarn, Samut Sakhon

Maximum controlled areas (24 provinces from 5 provinces before): Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya City), Chai Nat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchaburi, Pra Chuab Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayuttaya, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Ang Thong, Uthai Thani







Controlled Areas (25 provinces from 9 provinces): Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Trang, Trat, Buriram, Phattalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Petchabun, Roi Et, Mahasarakham, Loei, Sisaket, Satun, Sa Kaeo, Sukhothai, Surat Thani, Surin, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani

High Surveillance Areas (18 provinces from 53 provinces): The remaining 18 provinces