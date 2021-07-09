Beware buffalos on Pattaya-area roads

Drivers have to dodge countless hazards on Pattaya area roads, but buffalos usually aren’t one of them.

Sumol Khunnai, 32, did just that, however. Driving home on a dark stretch of Phanat Nikhom-Koh Pho Road in Thungsala, Phanat Nikhom Thursday night, he slammed into the beast walking in the left lane among paddy fields and fruit orchards.







The buffalo survived, but Sumol’s car suffered damage to the hood, windshield and bumper. The bovine suffered only leg injuries.

Rancher Lor Boontha, 79, said he owns three buffalo but the year-old escaped its pen and hoofed it down the road.

Under Thai law, ranchers are responsible for any damage their buffalos cause, including car damage.



















