Phuket International Boat Show scheduled for 6-9 January 2022

Organised by JAND Events, the Thailand International Boat Show is scheduled for 6 – 9 January 2022 at Royal Phuket Marina

Phuket, Thailand, 9 July 2021 – Hit hard by the pandemic, Phuket is set to receive a boost in the new year when the Thailand International Boat Show will be held 6 – 9 January 2022 at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina. Targeting those with an interest in boating and luxury lifestyle, organisers also expect to welcome wealthy jet-setters from overseas on the back of Phuket’s sandbox success.







Experienced working with leading luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, L’Oréal, Givenchy, Kenzo and more, show organisers JAND Events will build on Phuket’s position as the marine and lifestyle hub of Asia, and showcase the best of Phuket to the world with new exhibitor pavilions and visitor activities on a scale never seen before.

“Thailand International Boat Show is set to raise the bar for boating and lifestyle exhibitions in the region. Initial feedback from the industry has been very good and we expect a large in-water line-up of boats and an exciting collection of marine products and luxury lifestyle in the marina-side exhibition hall,” said David Hayes, CEO of organisers JAND Events.







Visitors will be able to see the latest launches from the world’s most iconic boat brands. Yachts of all sizes, both power and sail, will be on display in-the-water ranging from dinghies and day trippers up to superyachts. Onshore visitors will be able to purchase the latest boating tech, marine products, gadgets and widgets, while also enjoying luxury properties, autos and lifestyle brands on display in the 2,500sqm air-conditioned exhibition hall, the town square and other areas within Royal Phuket Marina.

Thailand’s status as the marine leisure hub of Asia remains undiminished despite the challenges of the pandemic. Famed for its islands, stunning offshore seascape and tropical beaches, Thailand is the favoured destination for boat owners in the region and a popular choice for marine leisure tourists from all around the world. An industry valued in the billions pre pandemic, the Thailand International Boat Show will kickstart its revival and be a valuable economic driver for Phuket and Thailand going forward.







Billed as A Luxury Lifestyle Event, the Thailand International Boat Show will be held at the SHA Plus+ certified Royal Phuket Marina. “I believe this will be the most successful boat show yet. Not only are JAND Events professional event organisers, but they have gone to market much earlier than others have in the past,” commented Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina. “This will be the first boat show in Asia in two years and there is a lot of pent up demand for boats. Globally, boat brands are reporting record sales and as Phuket is the home of boating in Asia, I expect to see all the international boat brands and more displaying at the Thailand International Boat Show in January 2022.”







A bustling Boardwalk with restaurants and bars, and an extensive social programme is also planned by organisers JAND Events.

“To complement the in-water and onshore displays, we will be curating an exciting programme of social events for visitors to enjoy during the day and into the evening. From launches and parties to waterside entertainment, the Thailand International Boat Show will be an event not to be missed,” added Hayes.

The Thailand International Boat Show will take place 6 – 9 January 2022 at the Royal Phuket Marina. For more information, visit https://www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com.