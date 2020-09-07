Thailand opens another ‘Elderly Day Care Center’ near Bangkok

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the private sector have jointly established the Elderly Day Care Center, at Baan Eua Arthorn Rattanathibet (Tha It), to provide long term medical services, promote and rehabilitate the health of the elderly.







Mr. Chuti Krairerk, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, presided over the opening ceremony of the Elderly Day Care Center, at Baan Eua-Arthorn Rattanathibet (Tha It), Nonthaburi. The move is aimed at reducing the problem of inaccessibility to essential health services in the area. It is considered a model community that is strong and can be self-sufficient in a sustainable way by encouraging residents to take part in managing their own community.

The Elderly Day Care Center can operates in Nonthaburi thanks to cooperation with network partners, in both the public and private sectors, such as the National Housing Authority, the Ministry of Public Health, community residents, condominium juristic persons.

Currently, there are eight such centers in Nonthaburi, consisting of Baan Eua Arthorn Rattanathibet (Tha It), Ban Eua Arthorn Nonthaburi (Wat Koo 2), Baan Eua Arthon Prachaniwet, Baan Eua Arthorn Bang Bua Thong 1, Baan Eua Arthorn Bang Bua Thong 2 (Bang Kruai – Sai Noi), Baan Eua Arthorn Nonthaburi (Bang Yai City), Baan Eua Arthorn Nonthaburi (Flat) and Baan Eua Arthorn Nonthaburi (Kantana). (NNT)












