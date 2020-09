Nong Nooch Tropical Garden staged a cabaret show with a difference to welcome visitors during the four-day holiday weekend.







Park Director Kampol Tansajja kicked off the Sept. 5 show featuring not flamboyantly dressed transgender women but bedazzled elephants and human dancers.







Nong Nooch expected to welcome up to 100,000 guests from Sept. 4-7, thanks to massive advertising in provinces across the country as well as the waiving of entrance fees for Thai tourists during September.