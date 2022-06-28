Thailand on track to adopt post-pandemic approach

Thailand is now on track to adopting post-pandemic approaches from July 1 onwards. The Ministry of Public Health said vaccines and boosters remain crucial preventative tools, as case surges remain a possibility.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for Public Health, said the widespread transmission of COVID-19 in Thailand is unlikely, adding that the disease itself has become less severe in nature. The permanent secretary also assured that the public health system is capable of handling future cases. He stressed, however, that this does not mean the disease has been fully eradicated, and surveillance and monitoring for serious cases will remain in place.







Dr Kiattiphum also noted that COVID-19’s status as an endemic disease will ultimately depend on the World Health Organization. He further emphasized the importance of vaccinations, especially among the vulnerable population.

Thailand has so far administered 140 million COVID vaccine doses, with some 60 million people having already received at least one jab.

On concerns over the spread of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants in Thailand, Dr Kiattiphum said the Department of Medical Sciences has been monitoring the development of the two coronavirus strains since April. It is also urging the general public to get their boosters as these sub-variants have been found to be better at escaping immune responses. (NNT)

































