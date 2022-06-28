Thailand seeks closer ties with BRICS and BRICS Plus

Thailand has suggested a closer relationship between the kingdom and both BRICS and BRICS Plus member states to help advance the post-pandemic economic recovery.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently delivered a speech on June 24 via a teleconference at the 14th BRICS Summit chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping.







BRICS is a group of major emerging economies whose membership comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Thailand joined the BRICS meeting as a member of the 13 Emerging Markets and Developing Countries (EMDCs).





According to Gen Prayut, all nations should work towards tackling global economic challenges by restoring multilateral systems and approaches in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and to achieve greater resilience, balance and equity. He also said Thailand hopes to work with BRICS partners through ASEAN, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and other frameworks.



He added that Thailand, as one of the world’s biggest food producers, urges the world to work together and avoid imposing food export bans that disrupt global supply chains. (NNT)

































