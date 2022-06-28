Small-scale cannabis plant growers in Thailand exempted from registration fees

The chairman of the House committee vetting the cannabis and hemp bill has assured that the committee has no plans to delay the bill and should complete its work on the draft legislation by August.

Expressing support for the bill, Supachai Jaisamut, chairman of the committee and a member of the Bhumjaithai Party, said the decriminalization of cannabis would increase growers' income. He added that reports about the herb's side effects should not outweigh the benefits.







According to spokesperson Parnthep Pourpongpan, the committee’s initial conclusion was that those who cultivate cannabis plants on less than five rai of land would be considered small-scale growers and not be required to pay registration fees.

Parnthep also said the committee intends to collect public feedback in order to improve the bill and ensure that both growers and those who stand to gain from the legalization of cannabis are adequately informed.





The decriminalization of cannabis was one of Bhumjaithai’s signature campaign promises for the 2019 election.

The committee reviewing the bill consists of government representatives, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, lawyers, academics and members of the public.

Senator Somchai Sawangkarn had previously warned that if the bill was not passed during the current parliamentary session, it would have to wait another year and there would be no restrictions on its recreational use to protect young people. (NNT)


































