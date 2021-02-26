Thailand offers free re-coating of faded vehicle license plates

BANGKOK – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is offering to re-coat faded license plates for free, specifically those issued in 2014 starting with 3 Kor Kor until 4 Kor Khor until the end of this year.

DLT Director-General Jirut Wisanjit said there have been complaints about license plates issued by the department between August 1 and December 31, 2014, and learned that plates issued during this period had been painted using a different technique, which has made the color fade faster.







He said car owners must present their registration documents at DLT’s license plate division or at provincial DLT offices where the vehicle had been registered. The license plate must also be in good condition, with no scratches, holes or distortion.

He added that owners can expect a newly painted plate to be delivered within seven working days. They can continue using their vehicles and present the receipt issued by the department in case they are stopped by traffic police. (NNT)











