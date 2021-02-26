Thai Prime Minister to get first AstraZeneca shot on Sunday

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will get the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca on Sunday while Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will receive the vaccine from Sinovac.

Dr Sopon Mekthon, chairman of the government’s sub-committee on Covid-19 vaccine management, said Gen Prayut and Mr Anutin were scheduled to be vaccinated at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute on Sunday. This follows the Department of Medical Sciences approving the release of the jabs and efficacy certificates for the vaccines from the companies, Dr Sopon said.











