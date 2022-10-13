Thailand now ready to host 29th APEC Summit

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the meeting of National Committee on Preparation of APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and Related Meetings. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:

The Prime Minister thanked all concerned agencies for their hard work in preparing the meeting which is now imminent. Based on the theme “Open. Connect. Balance” of the APEC 2022, essential preparation progress has been tangibly made as follows:







Facilitating trade and investment (Open.): Member economies endorsed Thailand’s initiative on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP). Development of related implementation plan has been approved at the Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) Meeting for tangible negotiation and discussion.

Rebooting regional connectivity particularly in travel and tourism industry (Connect.): Member economies endorsed rebooting safe and seamless cross-border travel, as proposed by Thailand, through the development of APEC Information Portal, harmonization of vaccine certificates, and expansion of APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) eligibility.







Advancing sustainable and inclusive growth (Balance.): Goals and targets set for APEC’s long-term work on sustainability under Thailand’s initiative “Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy” have now been finalizing.

According to the Government Spokesperson, a number of APEC economy leaders, honorable guests, and representatives of international organizations have confirmed their attendance. Meeting preparation has undergone as scheduled. The cabinet has declared a three-day government holiday in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and Related Meetings on November 16-18, 2022 to ensure security and facilitate motorcades of APEC Economy leaders attending the summit. (PRD)

































