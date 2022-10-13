Thai DPM Prawit visits Ubon Ratchathani-Si Saket to accelerate aid to flood victims

The deputy prime minister responsible for water-related affairs has inspected conditions in Ubon Ratchathani and Sisaket. Relevant agencies were promptly ordered to deliver assistance to flood victims to their best extent.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon visited Ubon Ratchathani and Si Saket provinces in his capacity as the head of the National Water Command (NWC). He was briefed on the water management effort for the Mun and Chi river basins by officials from relevant agencies.







Ubon Ratchathani was impacted by floods triggered by storm Noru in late September. Inundations then persisted due to rainfall triggered by a monsoon trough. The water amounts in the Chi and Mun river basins exceed the average by 25%. However, the area flooded is less than that of 2011 and 2019 owing to the government’s implementation of 13 measures devised for the rainy season. The two river basins were also managed by an NWC forward command that enabled swift and effective responses to the water situation.







State assistance is now being delivered to flood victims in 19 districts that have been declared disaster-hit areas. Post-flood rehabilitation plans have also been established.

Gen. Prawit visited flood victims in the capital district of Ubon Ratchathani before traveling to Si Saket. In the latter province, he was also briefed about the local water situation. The deputy prime minister also gave moral support to flood victims in Si Saket’s Kanthararom district. (NNT)













































