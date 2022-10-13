Thai cabinet approves construction of Andaman International Medical Center in Phuket

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul disclosed that the cabinet, in its weekly meeting, approved the Andaman International Medical Center project in Phuket. Construction period is for 5 years (2023- 2027), and the approved budget totals 5,116 million Baht (FY2023: 1,291 million, FY2024: 1,656 million, FY2025: 1,476 million, FY2026: 498 million, and FY2027: 193 million Baht).







Andaman International Medical Center will serve as a medical facility for tertiary care and specializations. It will also be an R&D center in healthcare and wellness, and a training center for medical personnel, i.e., doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, medical technicians, and others. The aim is to boost confidence among locals and travelers in the Andaman provinces on Thailand’s reliable and quality medical care, and to promote the country as medical and medical tourism hub in line with the 20-Year National Strategy.







According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, with 300 beds in capacity, Andaman International Medical Center will be able to handle 12,500 complicated cases/year, and over 300,000 out-patients/year. Annual revenue is estimated at approx. 1.6 billion Baht. Its dental facility is also expected to generate revenue of no less than 300 million Baht/year. The Center will produce 110 personnel in public health and health science per year, and provide training and skill enhancement to no less than 1,000 personnel/year. It will also promote medical tourism in the Andaman provinces, and increase local tourism value by over 10% or approx. 62 billion Baht per year. (PRD)

































