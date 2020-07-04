Thailand not ready to open doors to foreign patients yet

Thailand has not opened its doors to foreign patients yet due to the fear of COVID-19 spread, Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.







He admitted that the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration planned to receive foreign patients who demanded medical treatment in Thailand. He said he would discuss the issue seriously with CCSA and there should be a clear stance on the matter next week.

“Arrivals would be considered on a case-by-case basis because many countries face the second spread of the coronavirus,” Mr Anutin said.





Asked for a comment on the report that over 1,000 foreigners registered for medical treatment in Thailand, Mr Anutin said he did not have detailed information on the registration and he would discuss the matter with the Disease Control Department.

Infections were rising in other countries as Thailand was increasingly relaxing its disease control measures and the government had to prioritize public safety, Mr Anutin said.

Asked about the possibility of the 6th phase of lockdown easing, he said that the government would evaluate the disease situation under the 5th easing phase that took effect two days ago. The situation was good so far on the third day of its effect but the evaluation would take two weeks, equal to the incubation of COVID-19, Mr Anutin said.

The 6th easing phase would favor sports competitions, he said. (TNA)











