Private investment invited for Bangkok’s Orange Line

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority invites the private sector to invest in the Orange Line that will stretch on the east-west direction from Min Buri (Suwinthawong) to Bang Khun Non.

MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said the government was proposing public-private joint venture for the project.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

According to him, MRTA invests in land expropriation for the whole project and builds the eastern section of the line from the Thailand Cultural Center to Suwinthawong. The co-investor will design and construct the western part from the Thailand Cultural Center to Bang Khun Non and install and operate electric trains on the whole line.







The co-investment is set for two stages. The first stage covers the installation and test of electric trains on the eastern section in three years and six months and the construction of the western section and the test of electric trains on the section within six years.

The second stage concerns the operation and maintenance of electric trains for 30 years after the service begins on the eastern side of the line.

The 35.9-kilometer-long Orange Line from Min Buri (Suwinthawong) to Bang Khun Non will link the eastern and western parts of Bangkok. The eastern section of the line will stretch 22.5km with 10 underground stations and seven elevated stations from the Thailand Cultural Center to Min Buri and the 13.4km western section will have 11 underground stations. (TNA)











