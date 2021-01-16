Thai Health Ministry questions 50%-efficacy of China’s ‘Sinovac Biotech’ COVID-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Public Health will inquire about the effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech of China after a report on its 50% efficacy in disease prevention.







The movement followed the report from Brazil that the vaccine of Sinovac Biotech had the efficacy rate of 50% for disease prevention. The ministry will write to the producer to seek detailed information on the issue directly from it.

Thailand will receive 2 million doses of Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine late next month.

Tasked with vaccine quality control, the Department of Medical Sciences reported that the vaccine of Sinovac Biotech had the efficacy rates of 50.4% for disease prevention, 78% for illness prevention, and 100% for the prevention of ventilator use after infected people fall ill.

Thailand also ordered 26 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, the University of Oxford and Siam Bioscience. The order was based on its safety, quality and efficacy as advised by the World Health Organization. (TNA)















