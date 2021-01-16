Thai Health Ministry questions 50%-efficacy of China’s ‘Sinovac Biotech’ COVID-19 vaccine

By Pattaya Mail
Thailand will receive 2 million doses of Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine late next month.

The Ministry of Public Health will inquire about the effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech of China after a report on its 50% efficacy in disease prevention.



The movement followed the report from Brazil that the vaccine of Sinovac Biotech had the efficacy rate of 50% for disease prevention. The ministry will write to the producer to seek detailed information on the issue directly from it.

Tasked with vaccine quality control, the Department of Medical Sciences reported that the vaccine of Sinovac Biotech had the efficacy rates of 50.4% for disease prevention, 78% for illness prevention, and 100% for the prevention of ventilator use after infected people fall ill.

Thailand also ordered 26 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, the University of Oxford and Siam Bioscience. The order was based on its safety, quality and efficacy as advised by the World Health Organization. (TNA)






