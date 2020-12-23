Thai surgical mask prices capped at 2.50 baht, violators face jail term of up to five years and/or a huge fine

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has ordered provincial commerce officials to cap the prices of surgical masks at 2.50 baht apiece.

Mr Jurin said the ordered price ceiling applied to locally made surgical masks while the controlled prices of imported masks were up to 60% higher depending on their types.







"The Ministry of Commerce will closely monitor prices. I warn those who overprice the products that they are liable to a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht," he said.

Those who hoard surgical masks will face harsher punishment: a jail term of up to seven years and/or a fine of up to 140,000 baht, Mr Jurin said.

People can report violations to provincial commerce offices or provincial governors or call the hotline number 1569, he said. (TNA)
















