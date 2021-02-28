Thailand new business registration tops highest since January 2019

BANGKOK – New business registration topped 7,283 in January, the highest since January 2019, driven by the promise of Covid-19 inoculations and upbeat sentiment on the country’s economic outlook.

Business Development Department Director-General Thosapone Dansuputra said the new business registration trend in 2021 is expected to come in line with the country’s GDP outlook which is expected to recover due to the mass distribution of vaccines against Covid-19. The government’s policy to gradually ease its strict lockdown measures also helped to increase economic activities and stimulate travel.







According to Mr Thosapone, the amount of registered capital of new businesses in January also rose by 90.3% year-on-year to 30.9 billion baht and up 12.1% month-on-month from 27.6 billion baht in December.

The top three sectors for new business registrations in January were building and construction (634), real estate (299) and transport and logistics (192). (NNT)











