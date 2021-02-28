Thailand to raise speed limit to 120kph in April

BANGKOK – The speed limit for roads with four lanes or more will be raised from 90 kilometres per hour to 120kph.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the new speed limit should be announced in the Royal Gazette by April, after a study by the Department of Highways, Department of Rural Roads, Department of Land Transport and Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning.







He said the new speed limit aims to help traffic flow under current traffic conditions while ensuring road users’ convenience and safety.

Saksayam explained the ministry found it was suitable to raise the speed limit for personal vehicles of less than seven seats from 90kph to 120kph on straight sections of roads with more than four lanes and no intersections or U-turns. The ministry will also raise the speed limit for other vehicles on eligible roads. (NNT)











