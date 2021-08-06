Thailand national marine parks ban chemical sunscreen products

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has announced that sunscreen products, which contain chemical compounds that are harmful to coral, are now banned in the country’s national marine parks.

Department Director-General Tanya Netithammakul said the banned chemical compounds are Oxybenzone (Benzophenone-3, BP-3), Octinoxate (Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate), 4-Methylbenzylid Camphor (4MBC) and Butylparaben.







He said studies have found that several chemical compounds in sunscreen products are harmful to coral larvae, affecting their reproductive systems and causing coral bleaching.

He said the department decided it was time to act and issued the ban under the powers of Section 20 of the 2019 National Park Act, six departmental regulations and Section 32 of the 1991 Public Administration Act. A violation of the ban, effective from Wednesday, can lead to a maximum fine of 100,000 baht. (NNT)

























