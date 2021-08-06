China stands Thailand’s largest export market for fruits with highest growth in Durian at 58% y-o-y

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry revealed on Wednesday that Thai agricultural exports rose 20% in the first six months of 2021, driven by soaring sales of fresh fruit.

Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) Director-General Phusit Rattanakul Sereeruengsit said fresh fruit exports were up by 42.21%, from the same period last year, earning US$2.89 billion or THB88.9 billion.







He said durian saw the biggest jump in exports, at 58.24% year on year, followed by longan at 51.43%, mango at 50.09% and bananas at 18.59%.

Mr. Phusit said China is still Thailand’s largest export market for fruits, accounting for over 83% of Thai fresh fruit exports. Markets such as Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia and South Korea are also trending towards rising demand. Thai fresh fruit exports to China, in the first half of the year, were worth THB74.53 billion, increasing 71.11% year on year. (NNT)























