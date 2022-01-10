Thailand has 5,397 Omicron cases as of Jan. 10

The country has logged 5,397 infections of COVID-19’s Omicron variant as of Jan. 10, which formed 35% of all new infections.

Dr Sumanee Wacharasin, director for risk communications and health habit improvement at the Department of Disease Control, said the 5,397 Omicron cases accounted for 35.17% of all COVID-19 cases since November while there were 9,929 Delta cases which formed 64.71%.







Most Omicron cases were asymptomatic, so people had to seriously protect themselves from infection by avoiding risky places and using antigen test kits, she said.

Over the past 24 hours, the country recorded 7,926 new COVID-19 cases which consisted of 7,514 local infections and 412 imported cases. Since 2020, there have been 2,277,476 COVID-19 cases.



If 1,423 other cases found with antigen tests were included, there would be 9,349 new cases over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there were 13 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 21,838. Besides, 3,612 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals and 58,159 other cases were at hospitals for treatment. (TNA)



























