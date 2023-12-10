PM highlights digital advancement with Google

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, on December 8, attended the Google Digital Samart Thailand event at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, focusing on the collaboration between Google and the Thai government to advance the nation’s digital economy.

In his speech, the Premier praised Google’s technological prowess in AI and Cloud services, which aligns with the government’s commitment to inclusive digital development under the theme “Leave No Thai Behind.”







Srettha pointed out the government’s proactive digital-first policies and Thailand’s position as an attractive destination for global business investment. A notable outcome of this collaboration is the MOU announced at the APEC meeting in San Francisco, covering the expansion of digital infrastructure, responsible Cloud and AI use in government services, a Cloud-First Policy, and the enhancement of digital skills in Thailand.







The Prime Minister also mentioned the government’s Cloud-First policy to foster a robust AI-based economy, integrating Public and Private Clouds with high data management standards. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has been tasked with spearheading these efforts through practical applications and improving public services through technologies such as Generative AI.

Srettha conveyed his positive views on the enduring collaboration between Thailand and Google, which cultivates a favorable setting for the growth of AI and Cloud technologies, aiming to guarantee that every Thai reaps the benefits of these digital evolutions. (NNT)



























