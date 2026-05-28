Thailand-Myanmar border trade route reopens at Mae Sot after 10-month closure

TAK, Thailand – Cargo trucks carrying Thai goods began moving across the Moei River once again on Thursday after Myanmar authorities requested the reopening of the crucial Mae Sot–Myawaddy border trade checkpoint following a closure lasting more than 10 months. Mae Sot customs chief Yodpol Witchayakul said Myanmar customs officials from Myawaddy contacted Thai authorities around 2 a.m. to coordinate the reopening of Border Bridge No. 2 linking the two towns.







The crossing at the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge officially resumed operations on May 28, although officials noted the reopening may initially be partial rather than fully operational.

Yodpol said the prolonged closure since August 2025 had severely impacted cross-border commerce, with trade volumes dropping by more than 50%. By Thursday morning, truck traffic on the Thai side had already begun building up, creating a lively atmosphere near the checkpoint as exporters welcomed the move. Business operators said the reopening would help revive border trade, reduce transportation costs, and improve the flow of goods deeper into Myanmar.

















































