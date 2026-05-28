Bangkok gubernatorial candidates draw ballot numbers, kick off campaign race

BANGKOK, Thailand – Candidates for the Bangkok gubernatorial election gathered at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) City Hall 2 in Din Daeng early this morning to register and draw ballot numbers for their upcoming campaigns. The BMA initiated the process by drawing lots to determine the selection order for candidates who arrived before 8:30 a.m. Former Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt drew number 9, flashing a matching hand gesture to supporters. He announced plans to immediately begin field visits to address the concerns of city residents.







Chaiwat Sathawornwichit, the gubernatorial candidate from the People’s Party, drew number 10. He signaled his number to the crowd by gesturing a “one” and holding an orange, the party’s symbolic fruit. Outside the venue, crowds of enthusiastic supporters gathered to cheer on Chaiwat and the party’s Bangkok Metropolitan Council candidates. Following his registration, Chaiwat boarded a campaign truck to launch a procession from City Hall 2 to announce the party’s policies, routing through major landmarks from Victory Monument to Sanam Luang, before concluding the route at the City Hall near the Giant Swing.

Narong Klanwarin, Chairman of the Election Commission (EC), alongside Narong Ruangsri, Permanent Secretary for the BMA, confirmed in a joint press briefing that the registration process proceeded smoothly. The operation utilized approximately 1,500 personnel. Officials urged Bangkok residents to cast their votes in the upcoming election scheduled for June 28. For this local election, which includes both the Bangkok gubernatorial race and the Pattaya mayoral race, the EC clarified that ballots will not feature confidential barcodes. Instead, polling station committee members will manually stamp each ballot to ensure authenticity. (TNA)

















































