Thailand mourns mass shooting victims

The feelings of shock and grief remain with people across the country in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Nong Bua Lamphu. Several agencies have joined hands to offer assistance to the families of the victims and those impacted.

The Supreme Patriarch of Thailand has extended his condolences to the families of the victims of a mass shooting event at a daycare center in Nong Bua Lamphu, according to an announcement made by His Holiness’s secretary office.







The office says it will provide religious supplies and financial aid to help with the victims’ funeral, which shall receive special facilitation from local temples, as well as financial aid for those injured.

The Supreme Patriarch has instructed all Buddhist temples in Thailand to host a special prayer for the victims.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered government offices to fly the national flag at half-mast on Oct 7. A moment of silence was observed.







The Prime Minister asked all relevant agencies to offer full assistance to the victims’ families and put the topic of gun ownership on the table. On this topic, the Ministry of Interior elaborated that the issuance of gun licenses had always been carefully reviewed. (NNT)

































