Rising Chao Phraya River expected from Oct 8 affecting Bangkok, Central provinces

The National Water Command Centre warned people along the Chao Phraya River of rising water levels due to runoff from the North and high tides.

The Royal Irrigation Department has to increase the discharge rate of the Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat to 2,900 cubic metres per second from Oct 8 and the high tide is expected during Oct 8 -13.







Those areas to be affected are downstream provinces including Chai Nat’s Sappaya district, Sing Buri’s Inburi, Muang and Promburi districts, Ang Thong’s Pamok and Chaiyo districts, Ayutthaya’s Sena and Phak Hai districts where the water level will increase by 10-15 centimters.

The water will rise by 15-30 centimeters in Pathum Thani’s Bangsai district, Nonthaburi, Bangkok and Samut Prakan. (TNA)





































