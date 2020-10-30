Thailand most road fatalities involve motorcycles & drunk driving during Loy Krathong Festival

Most deaths from road accidents during the Loy Krathong Festival involved motorcycles, said Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation Secretary-General Thaejing Siripanit.







The foundation is concerned over road traffic deaths during the Loy Krathong celebration this year, he said citing last year’s figures that showed 161 deaths and 8,205 injuries.

Most deaths were related to driving while under influence of alcohol.

He said the Loy Krathong festival recorded the second most after the Songkran Thai New Year festival.

He warned motorists to beware of road accidents related to drunk driving, speeding and using mobile phones while driving. Motorbike riders and passengers riding pillion are asked to wear helmets to reduce the risk of devastating head injuries.

He said about 80 per cent of those killed in road accidents did not wear helmets. (TNA)











