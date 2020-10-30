4,977 Thai Airways staff to voluntarily resign

4,977 staff at Thai Airways International (THAI) applied for different stages of its Mutual Separation Plan (MSP) for the survival of the airline.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Acting THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron said the airline offered the MSP to its staff because it had been loss-ridden and the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 caused it to undergo rehabilitation. Cargo and repatriation flights, food services from its catering department and the sales of THAI souvenirs could not make up for lost revenue from the stalled passenger service.









The airline management invited early retirement applications from Oct 19 to 28. During the period, 1,918 employees applied to retire on Dec 1; 2,699 employees wanted to leave with 20% salary payment for six months from November to April and would later apply for early retirement; and 360 employees applied for both choices.



Loading…



The applicants contributed to the survival of the airline, Mr Chansin said. The airline employs about 20,000 people. (TNA)











