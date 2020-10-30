Pattaya Beach canyons return after latest storm

Another heavy rainstorm gouged new tracts out of Pattaya Beach just weeks after a major storm repair.

As always, uncontrolled floodwater raced from higher elevations to Beach Road where drains and pumps were unable to keep up with the Oct. 27 storm runoff. The water raced over the curb and sidewalk and carved out cavernous paths to the sea.







Locals again complained that Pattaya has spent hundreds of millions of baht on drainage systems only to have the rebuilt beach repeatedly damaged.

