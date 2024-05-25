‘Thailand Moral Awards’ to recognize significant contributions to Thai society

The Center For Morality Promotion (CMP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, has launched the Thailand Moral Awards 2023 to recognize and celebrate organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to enhancing morality within Thai society.

The event also seeks to highlight those whose actions have inspired positive change and have stood as pillars of integrity and goodness, deserving of public recognition and accolades.







The awards are categorized into three main segments: Media Awards, Individual Awards, and Community or Organizational Awards. The Media Awards span various subcategories, including Drama, Film, Advertising, Print Media, Digital Media, Short Video Clips, Songs, Radio Programs, and Television Programs.

Meanwhile, the Individual Awards are dedicated to honoring Change-Makers and Inspirational Figures, while the Community or Organizational Awards focus on groups that have either promoted a system of social credit or actively encouraged and supported ethical actions.

Entries for the Thailand Moral Awards 2023 are now being accepted until June 14, 2024. Participants can submit their nominations online at www.thailandmoralawards.com, by mail, or in person at the CMP office. (NNT)











































