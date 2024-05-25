PM highlights key achievements and discussions from Europe and Japan visits

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has returned to Thailand and summarized his recent missions to France, Italy, and Japan, highlighting key achievements and discussions from each visit.

In France, the prime minister participated in the Thailand – France Business Forum, addressing nearly 100 Thai and French businesses from various sectors, including transportation, logistics, energy, construction, food, hotel, and retail. Several agreements were signed, particularly in security and defense. France confirmed its support for Schengen visas for Thailand, increased flights between the two countries, and invited Thailand to participate in an AI conference next year. Discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron also covered economic, political, and social dimensions, as well as various international issues.







In Italy, Srettha engaged with key businesses in fashion, agriculture, food, banking, finance, and energy. He met with representatives from Zegna, Loro Piana, Versace, and Bvlgari, showcasing indigo-dyed fabric and woven products. The Don Koi model from Sakon Nakhon province was presented for potential collaboration. In agriculture, he visited cheese and meat processing plants, discussing certification and quality control methods. In finance, talks with Intesa Sanpaolo explored joint ventures. Energy and transportation discussions with companies such as Eni, Leonardo, Generali, and Ducati focused on renewable energy, training centers, insurance market expansion, and promoting E-bikes. The premier also evaluated the feasibility of hosting Formula 1 races in Thailand by visiting the Imola Circuit, with plans to potentially host races by 2027-2028.









In Japan, Srettha delivered a keynote speech at the Nikkei Forum Future of Asia, emphasizing Thai-Japanese economic cooperation. He held meetings with key Japanese companies, including Mitsui, Ajinomoto, Sony, MUFG, Soft Bank, and Nidec. Discussions focused on green energy policies, enhancing agricultural capabilities, expanding semiconductor production, and investing in high-tech manufacturing. Nidec announced plans to invest 1.7 billion baht in Thailand in 2024 and proposed extending internships for Thai students to develop local labor skills.

According to the prime minister, a team of officials from the Board of Investment and the chairman of the Thailand Trade Representative is scheduled to visit Osaka on June 20-21 to follow up on the discussed initiatives. (NNT)





































