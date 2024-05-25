PM addresses court inquiry, plans cabinet strategy

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently spoke to the media about a petition filed with the Constitutional Court challenging his suitability as Prime Minister, particularly in light of his decision to appoint Phichit Chuenban as Prime Minister’s Office Minister.

In his remarks, Srettha acknowledged that the court has allowed him a 15-day period to deliver a comprehensive response regarding his actions. He outlined plans for extensive consultations with his advisory team this weekend and stressed that such judicial inquiries are standard procedure within the political framework. The prime minister made clear his respect for the Constitutional Court and the necessity of additional time to prepare a thorough response to the court’s inquiries.







When questioned about the potential impact of this judicial review on investor confidence, Srettha acknowledged possible negative repercussions but affirmed his government’s commitment to continuing its work and implementing its policies effectively.

The prime minister also mentioned that discussions regarding possible Cabinet reshuffles would be conducted in coordination with coalition partners, emphasizing the need for a collaborative and agreement-focused strategy in government restructuring. (NNT)





































