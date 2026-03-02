Thailand monitors Middle East tensions as 110,000 nationals remain in region

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow chaired a meeting of the Middle East Situation Monitoring Center with senior ministry executives and representatives from all Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General in the region to review recent developments and progress in assisting Thai nationals.

The meeting noted that approximately 110,000 Thai nationals currently reside in the Middle East. There have been no reports of injuries among Thai nationals in the region.







All Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General have advised Thai nationals to follow local news, official announcements, and guidance from diplomatic missions. Contingency evacuation plans are in place and may involve coordination with host governments, partner countries, and international organizations.

Thai missions in affected areas have opened registration for nationals wishing to return to Thailand. They are coordinating with host-country authorities to facilitate assistance and evacuation, if needed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to monitor developments, assess potential impacts, and implement appropriate response measures as circumstances evolve. (NNT)



































