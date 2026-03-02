Phang Nga hotels offer lifeline to stranded travelers amid Middle East flight turmoil

BANGKOK, Thailand – Phang Nga hotels extend support amid Middle East travel disruptions

The Phang Nga Hotel Association and Phang Nga Tourism Business Association are working closely with local hotel partners to support all travellers in light of current Middle East tensions affecting certain international travel routes.

Support measures include special fair-rate extensions for guests affected by flight delays or disruptions, as well as options to postpone bookings or retain vouchers for future travel. Travellers are advised to contact their respective hotels directly for assistance.

Thailand continues to prioritise traveller safety and a smooth travel experience, ensuring confidence, care and continuity throughout your journey. (TAT)



















































