PM Anutin visits injured soldier in Surin, orders demining after border landmine blast

SURIN, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul visited Surin Hospital to offer support to Private Detsak Treekham, who was injured by a landmine during a security operation on the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Private Detsak sustained severe injuries, including the loss of his right leg and a complex fracture to his left leg, after stepping on an anti-personnel landmine on February 27, 2026. The incident occurred during border security duties at the Erawan Operations Base in Chong Raye, Kap Choeng District, Surin Province.







The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen for graciously presenting the injured soldier with royal flowers and gift baskets. Their Majesties have placed Private Detsak under Royal Patronage for his medical care. Once his condition stabilizes, he will be transferred to Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok to receive a royal prosthetic limb.

The Prime Minister confirmed that Private Detsak is now out of danger and recovering well. He assured the soldier that they would receive a permanent military commission and full legal compensation after rehabilitation. The Prime Minister praised Private Detsak’s bravery and dedication, noting that he volunteered for service while still a student.



Regarding border security, the Prime Minister stated that Thai forces remain on high alert to maintain sovereignty in areas previously subject to incursion. Based on reports from the Second Army Area Commander, he has ordered a comprehensive demining operation using advanced detection equipment. He also directed relevant agencies to ensure Private Detsak receives all entitled benefits and promotions under military regulations, and emphasized that personnel must exercise maximum caution during clearing operations to protect both officials and the public. (NNT)



































