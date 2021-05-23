Thailand maintains strong position in investment and public health

Thailand has maintained its strong position in investment and public health in the eyes of the international community.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Thailand has topped this year’s ranking in Bloomberg’s Top Emerging Markets list, which indicates potential for the country’s economic recovery, supported by the government’s economic stimulus and investment promotion measures.







Thailand claimed the number one spot on the US News’s “Best Countries to Start a Business 2020”. It also came second in the US News’s “Best Countries to Invest In 2020”. The leading positions were secured as the world’s leading credit rating agencies, Moody’s, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s, maintained Thailand’s rating at BBB+ with a stable outlook.





On public health, Thailand emerged the best country for the COVID-19 recovery effort last year, in the Global COVID-19 Index, by Malaysia’s Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu). Meanwhile, Thailand came fourth in the “Best-Performing Countries in Suppression Coronavirus 2020” rating, by the Australian-based Lowry Institute, and sixth place in “Global Health Security Index 2019” by Johns Hopkins University Research in the US. (NNT)























