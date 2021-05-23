Thai exports and domestic consumption grows while tourism remains stalled by pandemic

The Commerce Ministry has reported that Thai exports are maintaining healthy growth momentum and are likely to increase by more than 10% in April.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisit said the country’s exports have recovered from their low point, with outbound shipments increasing by more than 10% in April, from US$18.9 billion (593 billion baht) in the same month last year.







He said Thailand’s exports, in the first four months, are expected to rise by more than 4% year-on-year, and commercial ambassadors worldwide have been ordered to work harder to drive export growth to 8-11% this year.

Mr. Jurin said exports are an important engine in driving the Thai economy, in addition to domestic consumption, while the tourism sector remains stalled by the pandemic. The Commerce Ministry pledged to work with the private sector, including the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), to resolve export obstacles, especially container shortages. (NNT)























