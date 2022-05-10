Thailand lowers COVID alert to Level 3

The Ministry of Public Health has lowered its COVID-19 alert from Level 4 to Level 3, saying Thailand is passing the pandemic period of the disease and heading for declaring it an endemic one.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the ministry relaxed the COVID-19 alert nationwide. Under Level 3, people must avoid entertainment venues, crowded places and poorly ventilated premises.



Elderly people, those with underlying illnesses and the people who have not received three shots of COVID-19 vaccination must avoid crowd gatherings, public transport vehicles and international travel. People in general must refrain from going abroad.







Dr Opas said Thailand was passing the pandemic period of COVID-19 and would make the disease endemic in the near future. COVID-19 situations were stable in 23 provinces and improved in 54 provinces. However, he said, vaccination progress was a criterion for the declaration of COVID-19 as an endemic disease. (TNA)

































